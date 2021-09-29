A local couple has created an innovative solution for the everyday challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Their business aims to address these needs in the most colourful way imaginable – by crafting and distributing mobile handwashing stations. Priscilla Chibvamushure spoke exclusively to Briefly News about the venture and its beginning stages.

Creativity runs deep, and digging even deeper to unearth the treasure within is a local business aiming to address the nagging challenges amid the new normal.

Hygienetech Sanitary Solutions, a local business started by married couple Jeff Chibvamushure and Priscilla creates and distributes mobile handwashing stations made purely from recycled material.

Priscilla spoke exclusively to Briefly News about the creative innovation and the market opportunities they look to exploit with it.

The idea came about in April last year during the first hard lockdown, according to Priscilla, when she and her husband were thinking of ways to improve the Covid-19 protocols at their salon businesses.

"We don't like using sanitisers all the time. We prefer a good old soap and water handwash. That's when the idea of having a mobile handwashing station came about," Priscilla told Briefly News.

"A handwashing station without going through the process and costs of plumbing, especially at rented premises. I designed the concept myself, and my husband executed it."

The 42-year-old said the uniquely designed product was released to market immediately after the prototype for their salons was manufactured.

The mobile handwash station addresses day to day needs, such as keeping hands clean, more so owing to stringent government regulations.

"The obvious challenge currently faced by everyone is the Covid-19 pandemic. Everyone needs to wash their hands often. The mobile handwash gives instant access to a clean water source anywhere," explained Priscilla.

"It prevents the need for expensive installation in areas where there are no clean water sources. It is portable, meaning it can be taken anywhere and moved around a facility as conveniently as pushing a cart.

"It's designed for easy setup and handling. So, you can have a fully equipped wash station ready, whenever and wherever. It's ideal for classrooms, food service environments, catering events, medical and health facilities, etc."

On market competitiveness, with several similar concepts already in existence, the entrepreneur said Hygienetech's innovative stations have been built to be a statement unto themselves.

She said the design is unique and eyecatching, but more importantly, the units come with a warranty. While the concept has not yet been patented, the business is wary of imposters who might look claim the idea as their own.

Ultimately, the pair hope to exploit other opportunities in the market by continually creating innovative solutions specific to the needs of ordinary South Africans.

"We have recently developed a fully mobile kitchen that can also be taken and used anywhere. We are currently working on a camper kitchen that can be compressed and fit into a car boot.

"The prototype should be ready in a week or two. We are also working on a few more ideas that should be out soon," added Priscilla.

