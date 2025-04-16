RHOD star Nonku Williams shared a post on Instagram educating her followers about the importance of Holy Week

The post highlighted key events like Palm Sunday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday, emphasising their spiritual significance

Fans praised Nonku for her message, with many expressing excitement for the Easter period and sharing their own reflections on the Holy Week

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams educated her fans about the importance of the Holy Week. Nonku, who is a devout Christian, shared the message on her Instagram page.

Nonku Williams spoke about key events of the Holy Week. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams shares post about the Holy Week

Anyone who has watched The Real Housewives of Durban from the beginning knows that Nonku Williams is a dedicated Christian. Although she has been dragged for always hiding behind the Bible while being vile to other housewives, Nonku Williams remains devoted to her beliefs.

Nonku, who is among the original The Real Housewives of Durban who returned for Season 5 which premiered a few weeks ago, has always been open about her spiritual and glow-up journeys.

Taking to her Instagram page ahead of the Easter Holidays, Nonku educated her fans about the Holy Week and the importance of observing it. She wrote:

"Key Events of The Holy Week ✝️ Palm Sunday: Jesus’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, symbolising His arrival as a King. Monday: Jesus cleanses the temple, driving out money changers and vendors. Tuesday: Jesus teaches and debates with priests and elders, sharing parables, like the story of the two sons and the wicked vinedressers. Wednesday: Commemorating betrayal of Jesus by Judas.

"Maundy Thursday: The Last Supper, where Jesus institutes the Eucharist and washes His Disciples feet, demonstrating humility and love. Good Friday: The Crucification, where Jesus sacrifices Himself for sins of humanity. Holy Saturday: A day of vigil and reflection as Disciples await Jesus’ Resurrection. Easter Sunday: The Resurrection, celebrating Jesus’ Triumph over death and sin 🙌🏽✝️"

Fans react to Nonku Williams' post

Social media users lauded the reality television star and business mogul for sharing her knowledge about the Holy Week. Others noted that they were looking forward to it.

@beverley__steyn said:

"This is going to be a beautiful week ✝️❤️"

@hlengisnobesuthu wrote:

"Holy week, fasting and praying for our children, breaking family curses, thanking God for HIS GRACE and asking for forgiveness and forgiving ourselves for the wrong we carry in hearts."

@childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe commented:

"Thank you for sharing sis❤️"

@uncami_thedarkone commented:

"Oooh they can never make me hate you🔥🙌❤️😢😍"

Nonku Williams's fans thanked her for sharing key points to remember about the Holy Week. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

