The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams has revealed that she is getting surgery done to remove stubborn fat

The reality television star and businesswoman who has been on a "Glow Up" journey said she wants to be honest with her followers

Nonku's fans applauded her for her honesty and wished her a speedy recovery after the surgery

Nonku Williams is not like many celebrities who have cosmetic surgeries and lie that they work out. The Real Housewives of Durban star recently announced that she is going under the knife to get the perfect body.

‘RHOD’ star Nonku Williams has revealed that she is going under the knife. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams talks about getting plastic surgery

Plastic surgery is on the rise in South Africa as many people including celebrities are going under the knife to get the perfect hourglass figures. Although many keep details about their surgeries as top secrets, Nonku Williams decided to be real with her fans and shared her journey.

The reality television star who has been sharing her "Glow Up" journey with her followers headed to her Instagram page to reveal that she is going to have surgery to get rid of stubborn body fat.

Nonku added that she is sharing details of her surgery because she wants to be real and open with her followers, and not mislead them. Part of her post read:

"I want to be real, open and authentic with you guys, so I'm sharing my surgery journey. As part of my Glow Up Journey, I’m all about improving my health and I want to get body-beautiful too.

"I’m undergoing liposuction @Klutchplasticsurgery tomorrow for my back, tummy, arms and thighs."

Nonku Williams applauded for her honesty

Nonku's followers loved that she was honest and open. Fans also wished her a quick recovery.

@patienceshongwane commented:

"De is one thing dt I like abt u... U always acknowledge de good complements & with dt being said we as fans will always keep in touch....... GOOD LUCK."

@thandihonwani said:

"Some things don’t need surgery, eat right, exercise, pray and embrace your beautiful body."

@mrsannbition wrote:

"Please keep your thighs "

@ngcobo.pamela added:

"All the best cc, and speedy recovery post op. You are a fave"

@mbali_mababes noted:

"You look gorgeous and snatched ..enjoy the journey."

LaConco's perfect hourglass figure sparks BBL rumours, fans react: "I remember her trip to Turkey"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media users were at a loss for words when they came across LaConco's video. The Real Housewives of Durban star flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging blue dress.

Nonkanyiso Conco also known as LaConco is the talk of the town after her video went viral. The star has been sharing pictures and videos of her snatched waist, leaving fans to speculate that she went under the knife.

