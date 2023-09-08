AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, has come to her grandaughter's defence on social media

She was told Kairo's trolls were to get off on Twitter after her emotional 947 Joburg Day performance that got people talking

Netizens are happy to see the new Glammy who is not afraid to play dirty when the need arises

Lynn Forbes went off at Kairo's trolls in a social media rant, telling them to let her granddaughter be. Images: @kistphotography, @kairo.forbes

Mama Lynn Forbes has decided to finally fight back at Kairo's haters and stoop to their level. She used the only language social media users understand, which is shade.

Glammy comes to Kairo's defence on Twitter

The mother to assassinated rapper AKA defended the kid influencer after her 947 Joburg Day tribute to her father became a topic.

Tweeps weighed in that Kairo was being exploited by her mother for clout as she got emotional after singing her father's hit Champion on stage.

This is one of the messages Glammy tweeted with a rolling eyes emoji:

"A normal childhood? My mom is a whole DJ Zinhle and my dad is the SupaMega."

Check out the post below:

Here are more of her tweets:

Tweeps react to Mama Lynn's Twitter rants

The fed-up grandmother became a source of entertainment for some social media users with her clap-backs. Some netizens reasoned with the famous grandmother:

@MthethoThaps was confused:

"Why would old people worry so much about Kairo? She is just a child enjoying her life, let her be!"

@MurozviMukaran2 warned her:

Just rest mama maaan, these streets are ruthless just let it go before they start cooking please."

@Scrol4givez said:

"Y’all have the best interest for her, our options on how the Forbes family choose to raise their grandchildren is none of our concern."

@mangwiron fired back:

"She is just an eight-year-old kid, what do you expect? She shouldn't be there, in an all-adult event. That's very irresponsible of the adults around her."

@mrridgard53 advised:

"Just raise her right and well. Don't let her become a brat."

@LebogangM_SA encouraged her:

"Social media is toxic Mrs, Forbes, don't ever mind what they say, they cannot even channel their own problems."

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses DJ of exploiting Kairo

In a related Briefly News story, DJ Zinhle was dragged by Ntsiki Mazwai for allowing her daughter to perform on stage at the 947 event.

Joining her was a mob of unimpressed netizens who echoed Ntsiki's sentiments. They expressed that the kid influencer was too young to make rational decisions.

