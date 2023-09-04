Kairo Forbes has been praised for her bravery after still keeping her head high following her dad's assassination

DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai and Kairo recently shared a stage to perform AKA's song and had an emotional moment

The Megacy showered Kairo with love after she bravely performed in front of a large crowd

DJ Zinhle says she wishes Kairo didn't have to be so brave in her grief. Images: djzinhle, kairo.forbes

AKA's Megacy recently showered Kairo Forbes with their love and undying support. The young lady shared a stage with her mom DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai to perform AKA's songs at the Joburg Day festival. Zinhle opened up about the experience on her Instagram page, saying that she wishes AKA was still alive.

DJ Zinhle performs with Kairo

Over the weekend, AKA's team honoured the late rapper at the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day event. The gang pulled out all the stops to make sure that the show would be of the highest level, even calling out Kairo Forbes and DJ Zinhle on stage to perform the Supa Mega's hits.

DJ Zinhle shared a stage with Kairo to perform AKA's songs and had an emotional moment. The duo was joined by Nadia Nakai, who sported a hand-painted coat of her picture with AKA.

Zinhle penned a heartfelt message to Kairo and praised her bravery, wishing she didn't have to be so strong:

"After bravely performing her dad’s song in front of thousands of people, my 8 year old broke down crying saying she just misses her daddy & wishes he was here. I am so proud of her but I wish she didn’t need to be so brave. I just wish she still had her dad."

AKA's fans stan Kairo

The Megacy showed love to Kairo for her performance, saying that her father would have been proud of her:

nadianakai said:

"I got you and Kairo always."

lasizwe commented:

"Ohhh Nkosi! I wish could say something… #LostForWords! This is so heartbreaking. Love and light to your family and friends."

leratolicious1 responded:

"Hugging you as walked onto the stage and seeing how heartbroken you, Kairo, Nadia & Lynn were is something my heart is still struggling to grapple with. I love you all so much!"

ciciworldwide posted:

"Oh Nkosi yam."

kayise_ngqula added:

"There was nothing like it, sisi. We are so proud of all of you. The bravery… can only be God."

AKA's family mourn rapper months after his death

