Mr Forbes has finally gotten candid about his son's brutal killing and how it has changed his life

He said he visits clubs that AKA used to frequent to feel closer to his son

Some social media users feel that he is using his child's death to pursue fame

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, has opened up about how he is grieving his son's untimely passing, but Mzansi thinks that the family is now using his untimely passing to chase fame.

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, has opened up about grieving his son, but some think he is chasing clout. Images: @tonydforbes

Source: Instagram

Tony Forbes chats about remembering AKA

Mr Forbes, affectionately known as Uncle Tony by the Megacy, got candid about how he deals with his son's murder.

He told TshisaLIVE that he visits clubs that AKA used to perform at to feel close to him on sad days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

AKA was assassinated outside a Durban restaurant in the early hours of a February morning. His killers have not yet been found.

Tony Forbes meets with Cassper Nyovest

Uncle Tony had recently taken to social media shaking Cassper's hand for supporting him during his grief.

The Megacy was not impressed with the move, finding it dodgy that he would proudly get along with Bhova's biggest nemesis.

Social media slams Tony Forbes' grieving process

Some South Africans think the Forbes are using their son's death to find fame. These are some of the reactions:

@norahkhuba1 said:

"This daddy is not a serious guys. All he wants is to be famous not justice for his son. How do you go clubbing while you are grieving? Yoooh this family is weird."

@MrGoodwingz asked:

Wait, at the club? What did you do? Get drunk and perform with slay queens in remembrance of your son?"

@kellzmtshumeni recommended:

"I think Tony needs to start taking gigs, phela he's a celebrity now."

@StumashSA said:

"Why don’t you say Tony posted this picture, now you going to make AKAs fans twerk."

Lynn Forbes to launch Outspoken Owls

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, will launch a podcast soon.

She will host a show called Outspoken Owls with businesswoman Kati Mohamed. The podcast will tackle issues faced by middle-aged women.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News