AKA’s Father Tony Forbes Opens Up About Grieving, Netizens Think He's Chasing Clout: “This Family Is Weird”
- Mr Forbes has finally gotten candid about his son's brutal killing and how it has changed his life
- He said he visits clubs that AKA used to frequent to feel closer to his son
- Some social media users feel that he is using his child's death to pursue fame
AKA's father, Tony Forbes, has opened up about how he is grieving his son's untimely passing, but Mzansi thinks that the family is now using his untimely passing to chase fame.
Tony Forbes chats about remembering AKA
Mr Forbes, affectionately known as Uncle Tony by the Megacy, got candid about how he deals with his son's murder.
He told TshisaLIVE that he visits clubs that AKA used to perform at to feel close to him on sad days.
AKA was assassinated outside a Durban restaurant in the early hours of a February morning. His killers have not yet been found.
Tony Forbes meets with Cassper Nyovest
Uncle Tony had recently taken to social media shaking Cassper's hand for supporting him during his grief.
The Megacy was not impressed with the move, finding it dodgy that he would proudly get along with Bhova's biggest nemesis.
Social media slams Tony Forbes' grieving process
Some South Africans think the Forbes are using their son's death to find fame. These are some of the reactions:
@norahkhuba1 said:
"This daddy is not a serious guys. All he wants is to be famous not justice for his son. How do you go clubbing while you are grieving? Yoooh this family is weird."
@MrGoodwingz asked:
Wait, at the club? What did you do? Get drunk and perform with slay queens in remembrance of your son?"
@kellzmtshumeni recommended:
"I think Tony needs to start taking gigs, phela he's a celebrity now."
@StumashSA said:
"Why don’t you say Tony posted this picture, now you going to make AKAs fans twerk."
Lynn Forbes to launch Outspoken Owls
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, will launch a podcast soon.
She will host a show called Outspoken Owls with businesswoman Kati Mohamed. The podcast will tackle issues faced by middle-aged women.
