AKA's mother, Mama Lynn, has joined the dynamic world of podcasting

Lynn and Katie Mohamed will be launching a podcast called Outspoken Owls soon

The pair will cover topics aimed at middle-aged women who are navigating life

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, is launching a new podcast called 'Outspoken Owls' with businesswoman Katie Mohamed. Images: @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes, mother to the slain rapper, AKA, has joined the podcast world. She has joined forces with a businesswoman Katie Mohamed a coming-soon podcast, Outspoken Owls.

AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, to launch the Outspoken Owls podcast

Lynn Forbes is broadening her horizon with an exciting podcast.

She and Katie will be launching a podcast named Outspoken Owls which they will have conversations on topics affecting middle-aged women.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She told ZiMoja that the podcast is going to explore a new perception of her target market:

"We have stories to share that I feel will inspire our audience, but we also want to learn from our audience, whether or not they relate to our shared experiences."

Katie added:

"The podcast is unapologetic, opinionated, entertaining, enlightening and engaging. Each episode is not explicitly about women, but there is a purposeful lean to discuss woman's issues."

Lynn Forbes becomes South Africa's new national mom

Lynn was dubbed Mama Lynn after her son AKA died in February.

She courageously went on stage and rubbished social media rumours about AKA's friends who were suspected to have played a part in his murder, calling them her sons.

She continued to welcome AKA's baby mama DJ Zinhle and his distraught girlfriend, Nadia Nakai, into her big heart.

Mama Lynn continued to claim thousands of members of the Megacy (Super Mega's followers) as her own.

Podcast & Chill becomes South Africa's biggest podcast

In another Briefly News report, MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady celebrated Podcast & Chill's 1 million subscribers milestone, making them the biggest podcast in South Africa.

The Podcast and Chill Network had added Dineo Ranaka's new podcast, S*x 'n Stuff, under its growing umbrella on the day it hit the 1 million mark.

The channel's loyal fans, who call themselves 'Chillers', are preparing to celebrate the milestone with a bash that will be held at the Sun Bet Arena on 30 July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News