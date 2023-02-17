DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai attended AKA's star-studded memorial service held on February 17

Zinhle and Nadia emotionally supported each other during the sad service and won hearts online

Mzansi people were moved by their close relationship even though they both dated the dead rapper

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai embraced at the memorial service of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes in Johannesburg.

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai have been going through the most in the last week since AKA was killed in Durban.

On Friday 17, a memorial service was held for the iconic rapper at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The event was also streamed and televised and South Africans tuned in to see tributes being paid to AKA.

DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai trend for embracing

During Anatii's music performance, Zinhle and Nadia could be seen embracing and started dancing with Kairo Forbes, and the other children in front of them. Clips of their sweet moment trended afterwards and people gushed over their sisterhood.

Mzansi applauds DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai for comforting each other

People were impressed by the ladies' close bond and some netizens said their behaviour was inspiring.

@Zwanga10 said:

"It seems like she is being strong but she is in pain for real.I can't imagine the fear in her now to raise their daughter alone."

@LKJulz stated:

"It looks like she’s holding back so much pain."

@Derrick81765979 wrote:

"May the soul of Jehovah be with you Nadia Nakai."

@Tebzamek_ commented:

"DJ Zinhle and Nadia! The way there’s no toxicity! I think Lynn is an amazing woman and she is the foundation of this unity involved in all the relationships in her son’s life! "

@28_shona tweeted:

"DJ Zinhle and Nadia. Talk about fixing another woman's crown. Salute❤️"

@Primology wrote:

"The Megacy must now protect and defend Nadia, DJ Zinhle, Lynn Forbes, Kairo and uncle Tony. The way AKA could do no wrong in our eyes is how we will protect his family. Nobody is messing with Mega's family."

@Thokozani_M1 added:

"The sisterhood between Nadia and DJ Zinhle is beautiful to witness."

RIP AKA: Nadia Nakai comforts DJ Zinhle at Tibz’s memorial services, Mzansi drags emotional baby mama

In a related story, Briefly News reported that it has been a sad week for AKA's family and Mzansi after the rapper was shot in Durban on Florida Road.

Alongside Supa Mega, his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane also lost his life during the suspected "assassination" shooting.

