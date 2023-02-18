AKA's memorial service held at the Sandton Conventional Centre on 17 February saw scores of the late rapper's fans attending the event

The emotional event which left many in their feels was a celebration of AKA's life, career and legacy

A video of Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando Mokoena embracing AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes also trended as fans hailed her for being a big sister to Kairo

AKA's memorial was heartbreaking, even for those who watched the live stream. People couldn't hold back tears when they saw the late rapper's daughter Kairo Forbes crying during the ceremony.

A video of Pearl Thusi's daughter Thando Mokoena comforting Kairo Forbes has gone viral. Image: @kairo.forbes and @thando_m

Source: Instagram

Scores of the star's fans, affectionately known as the Megacy thronged the Sandton Conventional Centre to bid farewell to the slain rapper.

Thando Mokoena comforts Kairo Forbes during AKA's memorial service

AKA's memorial service was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry and top government officials. Although Pearl Thusi didn't make it to the ceremony her daughter Thando Mokoena attended the emotional event.

During the memorial service, many spotted Thando Mokoena embracing Kairo Forbes and giving her a few words of encouragement in a viral video.

Fans react to video of Thando Mokoena and Kairo Forbes

The adorable exchange between the two girls left many in their feels. Twitter users applauded Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle for railing their daughters as sisters.

@Bantu_Manyaka wrote:

"Pearl Thusi’s daughter Thando is such a sweetheart. Look at how she embraces all the little ones #akamemorialservice."

@thatom_thatom commented:

"Pearl Thusi and Zinhle are raising Queens like the Queens they are. Love and light ❤️ #AKAMemorial #LongLiveSupaMegaLiveLong."

@PhumelaNgomane said:

"Pearl Thusi & Zinhle are wonderful mothers. I mean Thando & Kairo are next level. Those kids touch my heart."

@GenZBaybiee added:

"Pearl Thusi's daughter definitely has her mother's personality #akamemorialservice"

AKA’s former manager Tibz remembered in short memorial service after his shooting with late rapper in Durban

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Tibz's family and friends celebrated his life on Thursday, 16 February. AKA's former manager was shot dead in Durban last Friday, 10 February.

AKA and Tibz were gunned down outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road. Their shooting was caught on camera and sent shockwaves across the country.

Tibz's business associates and loved ones gathered at the Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg to remember him reports TshisaLIVE. His memorial service was also streamed live on YouTube. He will be laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday.

