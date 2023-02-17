DJ Zinhle, Nadia Nakai and AKA's family went to pay their respects to Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, who died alongside Supa Mega

Tibz's memorial service was held on February 16, and the rapper's whole family was spotted looking distraught

AKA's baby mama, DJ Zinhle, was more emotional than others, and Mzansi said her behaviour was very suspicious

It has been a sad week for AKA's family and Mzansi after the rapper was shot in Durban on Florida Road.

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle embraced each other at Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane's memorial service. Image: @akaworldwide/Instagram, @ThisIsColbert/Twitter, and @djzinhle/Instagram

Alongside Supa Mega, his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane also lost his life during the suspected "assassination" shooting. According to ZAlebs, a memorial service was held for Tibz on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and AKA's family went to pay their condolences to the Motsoane family.

Nadia Nakai comforting an emotional DJ Zinhle gets mixed reactions

@ThisIsColbert shared a clip showing AKA's family, DJ Zinhle, and Nadia Nakai walking in and out of the venue where Tibz's memorial was held. DJ Zinhle, AKA's baby mama, was visibly emotional. Nadia comforted her by holding her hand and helping the distraught DJ lean on her while walking out of the memorial service.

Peeps reacted to the clip by sharing split opinions but mostly dragging DJ Zinhle, saying her behaviour is very suspicious. Netizens believe she was still in love with Supa Mega despite being married to Murdah Bongz.

@morganinreallyf said:

"It's truly heartbreaking."

@Londeka_Mn shared:

"Wenza kakhulu naye."

@___Mthembu posted

"She lost the father of her child angali. Kodwa wenza kakhulu naye."

@Lindani_Msomi replied:

"Kanti Zinhle is crying and mourning for the father of his child or has she lost someone she loves?"

@Fanyana_Maziya commented:

"It's not like they were married to AKA though."

@Irvin_KK wrote:

"Isn't she dating or married or something?"

@SNdlela_ also said:

"Pray for Bongz, this is madness!"

@ipeleng68187897 added:

"Bathong Zinhle! The way she behaves it's as if her daughter will never have a father figure again, that time she's married. I feel for Murdah yhoo."

