Dineo Ranaka is set to join McGyver's Podcast and Chill with her controversial Podcast

Recently sacked from Kaya FM, Dineo made a return in a podcast that will be launched this week

Her fans came out in droves to Stan her and lauded her bravery

Dineo Ranaka announced that she joined the Podcast and Chill network. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Controversial media personality and radio DJ Dineo Ranaka has announced that she joined McGyver's Podcast and Chill Network with her own hot show, Dineo, on S*x' n Stuff.

Not a few days after she was reportedly fired from Kaya FM, the outspoken DJ announced on Instagram in a post that has her fans applauding her for making the brave move.

Dineo Ranaka Joins Podcast and Chill Network with S*x' n Stuff

Ranaka called herself a unicorn in an Instagram post where she announced that the show will air live on Tuesday at 3 pm on YouTube and Spotify.

She will join the Podcast and Chill Network, where McGyver Mukwevho hosts the flagship podcast.

The new Podcast is not for kids, as it discusses matters between the sheets.

Snippets of the show have Ranaka interviewing guests on various topics such as s*x toys and religion's perspective on bed matters.

The show's sneak preview already has fans hot under the collar.

This announcement comes after Ranaka was sacked from Kaya FM.

The DJ trended because of her mental health condition, and fans were worried about her.

Watch the sneak peek on this link.

Her post had her calling herself a unicorn. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Dineo Ranaka's Bold Move and New Show

Fans are now relieved she is onto the next one, and they did not hesitate to share their happiness.

Chantelworldwide applauded Dineo on her leap of faith.

"You're literally so amazing for your bravery and honesty, and you've been showing up loud and proud and always giving us the truth."

Ladyxonvocals congratulated her.

"I'm so happy for you and your new journey."

Ms_hkh_mukwevho said nobody could dim her light.

"I love this for you."

Songstress Lady Du also gave her props.

"Banye, banye! They didn't fire you. They added paraffin to the fire."

Dineo Ranaka's WhatsApp Status Leaked by Unfriendly Source

In recent news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka's WhatsApp status about her depression was leaked on the socials.

The video shows Ranaka holding her depression pills and encouraging people to take their medication.

Many followers slammed the person that leaked the video and criticized them for being terrible friends to Dineo.

