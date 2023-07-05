A video of Dineo Ranaka's WhatsApp status has gone viral after a friend leaked it to Musa Khawula

The Kaya 959 host has been openly battling with depression and suicidal thoughts and is currently taking treatment

Social media users are questioning the kind of friends she keeps that are willing to sell her out like that

Dineo Ranaka’s private WhatsApp video of her depression medication has been leaked to social media. Images: @dineoranka

Media personality Dineo Ranaka's private business is on Twitter after a video of her medication was leaked.

A recorded WhatsApp story in which Ranaka shows her medication container and encourages her friends not to give up on taking their treatment has landed in Musa Khawula's hands.

The Pope of Pop Culture posted the video on Twitter:

Tweeps are shocked at how friends could betray each other like that

@JollyHaute remembered:

"I thought she said she deactivated WhatsApp and uses email and iMessage. Clearly, she is back, and her people have let her down by leaking this."

@andile_goqo was saddened:

"Not friends, evil people. Why would you do this? No, Musa!"

@Mntanethonga said:

"More like her frenemies."

@ShOKoNhlanhla was shocked:

" She trusted her WhatsApp friends enough to share her psychotropic meds. Why'd they do this to her?"

@GarisheNcumisa confirmed:

"So friends leaked this? No way guys, friendships are really overrated."

Dineo tells Sol and MacG that she keeps her WhatsApp exclusive

In a 2022 episode of Podcast and Chill with McG that made it to Fakaza News, Dineo made it clear to hosts McGyver and Sol Phenduka that she is very private with whom she allows in her personal space.

"On our contact list, we've got people that we trust. We put things out on our status updates trusting that they won't make it to the public domain."

She added that she restricted about 856 contacts from viewing her status in the podcast below:

Kaya 959 considers letting Dineo Ranaka go

In a recent Briefly News report, Kaya 959 is negotiating with the seasoned radio host after she checked out from a mental health clinic.

The DJ had been under public scrutiny in the past few weeks. She announced that she was battling depression and suicidal thoughts. The radio station had temporarily replaced her Breakfast Show slot with Sizwe Dhlomo.

Source: Briefly News