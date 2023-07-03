Dineo Ranaka and Kaya FM are allegedly having talks to let the seasoned media personality go

Ranaka has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines following the revelation that she was battling depression

The star has since returned to social media after being discharged from a mental health clinic in Pretoria

Dineo Ranaka is reportedly leaving Kaya FM sooner than expected. The star has not been on air since she opened up about her battle with depression in concerning Instagram posts.

Dineo Ranaka is allegedly getting ready to terminate her three-year contract with Kaya FM. Image: @dineoranaka

Dineo Ranaka to leave Kaya FM

Dineo Ranaka has been honest with her fans about her battle with depression. The seasoned media personality has been sharing her journey and giving updates about the progress she is making on her Instagram page.

Dineo recently said she is getting better and looks forward to fully recovering. However, the star may not be returning to the Breakfast Show as many expected. Ranaka was temporarily replaced with Sizwe Dhlomo following her ordeal.

Sources close to ZiMoja said Dineo Ranaka is currently in talks with the station's management to prematurely terminate her three-year contract. The source said:

"We doubt she is coming back. She loves the show but she asked not to come back. Yes, she was not well, but she disappeared from work and didn't say immediately."

Dineo Ranaka and Kaya FM to part ways amicably

Dineo Ranaka and the Kaya FM management are reportedly in talks to end their partnership amicably. Those close to the situation said there is no bad blood between the veteran broadcaster and the station.

"There is no fight. But this makes things tricky for her co-host Sol Phenduka. So, as it stands there is a pending mutual separation negotiation between Dineo and the powers. There is possibly no chance of going back on the air."

Dineo Ranaka’s official diagnosis after alarming breakdown, Kaya 959 presenter discusses mental state

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka recently felt well enough to share an update after her mental health spiralled. The Kaya 959 presenter had to take a step back after a public mental breakdown.

Many people showed Dineo Ranaka immense support, including her sister, local actress Manaka Ranaka. Many fans were happy to hear from Dineo Ranaka again.

