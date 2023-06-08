Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka has sent love to her younger sister Dineo Ranaka who opened up about battling depression

Manaka thanked her sister for fighting the suicidal thoughts and made Dineo her woman crush Wednesday

Dineo recently checked herself out from a mental facility after a heated exchange with a healthcare worker

Manaka Ranaka has sent love to her younger sister Dineo Ranaka amid a battle with depression. Image: @manakaranaka, @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka made her younger sister, Dineo Ranaka, her woman crush Wednesday, in an appreciation post.

The actress thanked Dineo for fighting after she opened up about having suicidal thoughts.

Dineo Ranaka says she is trying her best not to commit suicide

According to IOL, the radio personality took to social media and cried for help after stating that she was trying her best not to commit suicide.

Dineo thought of her kids and expressed concern over them as well.

“Because I am trying my best to NOT commit suicide. My mind is sooooo loud of late and life is fu*king hard, so, fu*king hard, and I’m trying my best but it seems my best is not enough.”

Family surrounded the Kaya 959 host, and she even checked in to a medical facility.

Manaka Ranaka thanks her sister for fighting

Manaka Ranaka recently took to Instagram and appreciated her sister Dineo for fighting.

"#WCW has to be my baby sis. THANK YOU FOR FIGHTING!!!"

When concerns mounted following Dineo's posts, Manaka shared a little update assuring fans they supported her.

"Family is with her right now, and we are trying to get her all the help she will need moving forward. She is in a very dark place right now, and we are trying to get her to see the light again."

Fans send love to Dineo and the family in the comments section

@modisenyanebaatile said:

"She will conquer, and she will come out victorious, I'm silently fighting my own mental health, but I know I will rise, I have two beautiful human beings my aunt left for me to raise."

@ekssha01 said:

"God is in this story. Let this test become your testimony, praying for you and lots of love from me."

@tlhoaelethabang731 shared:

"Wish my sister a speedy recovery in Jesus' Name. May she be delivered permanently..may the Lord give both Mme and Ntate Ranaka together with their children, grandchildren strength to carry on ...above all else, May the Lord keep our sister Dineo. @manakaranaka, just be strong for her and will keep on praying for the Ranaka's."

@its_k.matabane said:

"Glad she fighting, we love her so much, her art and work are incredible."

@mss_yols said:

"A sister like Manaka. I love you for loving your siblings loudly and proudly."

Anele Mdoda defends Dineo's decision to check herself out from a mental institution

In a previous report by Briefly News, Anele Mdoda asked people to be more sensitive when discussing Dineo Ranaka's situation.

Many dragged the radio presenter for taking her troubles to social media, with some calling her an attention seeker.

Anele Mdoda, however, asked people to have compassion as this is a sensitive matter.

