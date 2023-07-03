Rapper Nadia Nakai has heated up the internet with her latest thirst trap pictures, and her fans went wild

The reality star is known for her banging body and her alluring snaps on the internet

Nadia recently revealed that she is working on her album, and it will be released this year

Trust Nadia Nakai to heat up the timeline with her Instagram posts.

Nadia Nakai had her followers in a chokehold with her latest snaps. Image: @nadianakai

The award-winning rapper heated up the internet when she posted images of her in a swimsuit.

Nadia Nakai slays in Tanzania on her vacation

The Young, Famous and African star is on a vacation in Tanzania, on the scenic island of Zanzibar.

It's not all play, though, as she was also booked for a gig. She was hosting the Full Moon party at the Kendwa Beach Lodge.

In her post, she said:

"The money is already printed, you just gotta go get it!!!"

Fans shower Nadia with praises after her thirst trap snaps

In the snaps, Nadia wore a brown bodysuit which showed off her killer curves. One of the slides, though, stood out, and many are advising her to make it an album cover.

Here's what her fans had to say:

@gomolemolesabe said:

"Make frame 3 an album cover."

@chris.thwala' said:

"3rd slide is an iconic shot!!!"

@nadianakaifans said:

"Drown me; I’m your submarine."

@mantsoepout said:

"F3 is just insane."

@brittanyxxsmith said:

"Okayyyyy."

@katli_mashile said:

"The definition of Perfection."

Nadia Nakai gears up for the release of her album, fans are hyped up

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai had announced that she will be releasing an album this year.

The rapper made her somewhat musical comeback when she featured on her late boyfriend, AKA's album Mass Country with Dangerous.

Her fans are super amped up for her album release, saying it's about time.

