Mzansi rapper Nadia Nakai has announced that her fans should expect her new album this year

The rapper featured on AKA's Mass Country was responding to a fan who wanted to know her music plans

The comments section was flooded by excited stans who said they couldn't wait for Nadia Nakai to drop the album

Mzansi musicians, including Nadia, have been cooking up a storm in the studio.

Nadia Nakai's fans are excited about her upcoming album. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai promises a new album to fans

Responding to a fan who was curious about when she'll release her new body of work, Nadia teased that she'll drop new music this year.

Nadia tweeted:

Nadia Nakai's fans can't wait for her upcoming album

Nadia was supposed to take over the Mzansi's music space with her assassinated boyfriend, AKA, before he was shot in Florida Road in Durban.

The lovers worked on a song called Dangerous, released as part of Supa Mega's posthumous album Mass Country. AKA worked on Mass Country before he died on 10 February and hoped the album would be successful nationwide.

His family decided to release the album, which has been doing numbers on streaming platforms. Nadia and AKAs joint song was among the tracks from Mass Country that went gold, reported TimesLIVE.

Seeing that this was Nadia's last official music comeback, her fans couldn't wait for her own project that would showcase her skills.

@Friigo_hits said:

"I can’t wait, babe."

@kaytronxx_ shared:

"Finally, it's been a minute."

@mc_owan posted:

"In the meantime, can we please have a Mbuzi freestyle.. "

@OmpidoS replied:

"I expect a lot from this album."

@MariiWorldwide commented:

"Can I help out with the album roll out?"

@braggaupdates added:

"I have proof of you saying you will drop your sophomore since 2021 I'll believe it when I see the album cover!"

