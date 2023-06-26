Mzansi rapper Boity Thulo took to her Instagram account to share what she's been working on in the studio

Thulo dropped a rap video showcasing her rap skills, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of her word delivery

Even The Queen star Connie Ferguson was seen in the comments lauding Boity's amazing talent

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Boity Thulo is back in the music industry and is not here to play.

Connie Ferguson and Mzansi peeps are raving about Thulo's new rap video. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

After announcing that she will soon make a music comeback, the rapper dropped a new rap video on her Instagram account.

The clip showed Thulo spitting fire bars in front of a lush car. Boity touched on everything in her lyrics, from AKA's assassination to the ANC's failure to govern the country properly.

The former Rockville actress also bragged about her soft life and fame. Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Connie Ferguson and Mzansi in awe of Boity Thulo's talent

Taking to the comments, Mzansi's filmmaker and legendary actress Connie Ferguson couldn't stop raving about Boity's fire bars. Connie and Mzansi lauded Boity for doing a great job at penning the lyrics.

@connie_ferguson said:

"@boity - Boitumelo! That’s the comment!❤️"

@soso_spayi shared:

"She's the only rapper who raps about real-life issues "

@audiomarcdj posted:

"That Hip-hop is dead bar is sick."

@boityteam replied:

"I honestly love how you are killing these freestyles and this drip!! ❤️"

@bradleyndlovu commented:

"You’re honestly the best in the game B "

@veethemakeupartist wrote:

"My favourite female rapper PERIOD!!!"

@mmahunadi also said:

"You are talented, Boity "

@anita_makeng added:

"Sis is unapologetic We are waiting for a fire EP @boity."

Cassper Nyovest plans to drop a new album

According to The South African, Cassper Nyovest is another talented rapper who has been teasing new music.

Cassper shared the name of his upcoming full album Solomon and revealed that his loyal fans could expect to hear it on 28 July. The post left many fans predicting what kind of sound the versatile rapper will be going for in his seventh studio album.

Before the announcement, Mufasa built the hype for the new music by dropping a snippet. Cass' fire bars had many anticipating the release.

Prince Kaybee defends Music Theory from critics who want him to do Amapiano: “I don’t do music for survival”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that after receiving a cold reception from certain peeps for his sixth studio album, Music Theory, Kaybee was told he should try making Amapiano music.

Responding to certain negative comments from online users, Kaybee said he no longer makes music to survive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News