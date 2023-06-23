Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo have been described as one of the best celebrity couples the country has had

A short clip of when Cassper surprised Boity on set to ask her out has left social media users in their feels

In the video, Cassper Nyovest arrives with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and tells the Bakae rapper that he wants them to start dating officially

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo were undoubtedly one of the most adored celebrity couples in Mzansi. The pair seemed like a match made in heaven and fans hoped they would take their relationship to the next level.

Fans have reacted to an old video of Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo. Image: @boity and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Sweet video of Cassper Nyovest asking Boity out resurfaces

According to , Cassper and Boity were Mzansi's IT couple in 2015. The rappers reportedly even got engaged but later called the engagement off due to infidelity.

In the shared by @sahiphop247 on Twitter, the Mama I Made It rapper surprises Boity on set and asks her to be his official girlfriend. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We've been seeing each other and you always say "I'm not really your girlfriend" so I wanted to ask you out."

An ecstatic Boity then says yes to Cassper's request before hugging and kissing. The sweet couple walks from the set hand in hand.

Cassper Nyovest and Boity Thulo's fans react to couple's throwback video

Mufasa and Boity went their separate ways a few years ago and they have already moved on. Cassper even welcomed a baby boy with media personality Thobeka Majozi.

Mzansi still thinks Cass and Boity would have become Mzansi's own Beyoncé and Jay Z.

@cadafia_king commented:

"They we're too great together that's bru but as we know things change man just look both of them now their life's they've changed many ways and there's no beef between them which is good and we respect them big @casspernyovest @Boity"

@Uniqkidio added:

"They were great together tbh."

Artist excited after Boity Thulo frames his fan art, Mzansi gives him his flowers: “This is beautiful work”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that rapper Boity Thulo gave a massive shoutout to a popular Twitter artist after he created a good piece of art for her. Sharing the art piece with her 6.1 million followers, Boity said she would frame it.

Much-loved artist @_Hybreed_, who calls himself the minister of arts, culture and Photoshop, shared his excitement after Boity showcased his work on her platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News