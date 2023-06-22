Priddy Ugly is finally opening up about how the idea of a fight with Cassper Nyovest started and what was on his mind going into the fight

The rapper said Cassper approached his and said they were going to test the waters and see what fans would say about the fight

Priddy Ugly also revealed that he only had four weeks to prepare for the fight and had other running around to do before match day

Priddy Ugly is ready to talk about his fight with Cassper Nyovest and what really happened for them to get into the ring.

Priddy Ugly finally opened up about losing the boxing match against Cassper Nyovest. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly explains how boxing match with Cassper Nyovest came about

Priddy Ugly became a laughing stock when he was knocked out by fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest less than two minutes after their match started. Social media users had a lot to say, some even dragged Priddy Ugly's wife Bontle Modiselle.

According to TimesLIVE, the star who had taken a hiatus from social media is finally ready to chat about the match. Speaking in a short teaser shared by Zingah on Twitter, Priddy Ugly said Mufasa approached him for the fight.

He said the initial idea was to see whether or not people would be interested in watching the fight before confirming anything. He said:

"He reached out to me and is like yo I'm gonna say some stuff on Twitter and I need you to respond, let's just see what people are saying. I was like no I got you. Eventually, we announce the fight and then I had to do a lot of stuff behind the scenes that people don't know."

Mzansi reacts to Priddy Ugly opening up about boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

Social media users have been waiting to hear what Priddy Ugly has to say after losing the boxing match against Cassper Nyovest in less than two minutes.

Many promised to watch Zingah's show after the teaser went viral on social media.

@KayKhutso3 said:

"Now I’m watching this episode…you got my favourite rapper in the worldvrrrrr."

@EarlKay_SA added:

"Been waiting for this one "

@TheOceanTunnel noted:

"Leeeeeeets goooooo I've been waitin' and askin' for this one."

