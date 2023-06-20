DJ Tira has shared that he doesn't feel safe showing up for gigs after unknown gunmen killed AKA in Durban

The Ngilimele hitmaker said he always checks how the event's safety before agreeing to be booked

Tira's revelation came after Cassper Nyovest said DJ Sumbody's shooting compelled him to get protection

DJ Tira has revealed that he fears going to events after some of his industry colleagues we gunned down.

DJ Tira has joined Cassper Nyovest in prioritising safety after AKA and DJ Sumbody were shot. Image: @djtira and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Daily Sun, the Durban-based DJ said he always wants to verify safety precautions before accepting gigs whenever he gets booked.

“At the moment, I’m putting my safety first until the situation gets back to normal."

DJ Tira reflects on AKA's passing

While discussing reasons behind putting safety first, Tira also touched on AKA's assassination. The Sikilidi hitmaker said he never expected someone prominent would die in Durban's Florida Road.

Apparently, the road is too packed for someone as famous as AKA to be shot, with nobody being able to identify the perpetrators.

“Who knew that someone would be killed on a Florida road? The popular and busiest road in Durban? And just like that, someone was shot dead."

Cassper Nyovest gets protection after DJ Sumbody's death

The South African reports that DJ Tira's revelation came after Cassper Nyovest beefed up security. AKA's assassination and his friend DJ Sumbody's shooting reminded him of the unforeseen unsafe circumstances Mzansi artists face.

Mufasa said even though DJ Sumbody's death is the main reason for getting protection, the chances of getting robbed also scare him.

“I also need to remember who I am; I am Cassper Nyovest. I am not just some normal guy who can just walk around freely. I would love to live like that, walk round the streets and not be recognised, but I am not that guy."

K.O shows no risk-taking and boosts security for Durban visit

In similar news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper K.O beefed up his security following the tragic murder of fellow rapper AKA in Durban on 10 February 2023.

K.O, whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, wasted no time in taking steps to protect himself. A tweet from a fan who spotted the rapper in the city confirmed that his security had been beefed up with no risks being taken.

Source: Briefly News