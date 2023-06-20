A young man resorted to bringing his own entertainment in an e-hailing ride after his driver refused to play music

In a TikTok video, the gent and his friend can be seen dancing to the Mnike hit song in the backseat

An e-hailing driver shared some insight on why some drivers may opt against playing music during a ride

Two gents caused chaos in an Uber when their driver refused to play music during their ride.

A man jammed to Mnike on his portable speaker inside an Uber. Image: @theeboy.xx/TikTok

Man jams to Mnike in an Uber

A video posted on TikTok by Mihlali Xotyeni (@theeboy.xx) shows two young men seated in the backseat of a car as they blast the popular Mnike amapiano track from a mini portable speaker.

They jump and jive in the car as a rebellious response to their Uber driver.

"This Uber driver said he doesn't wanna play music nkari say less," the video was captioned.

The Mnike hit has taken social media by storm as peeps groove to it as well as participate in vibey dance challenges. It may just be the song of the year at this point.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about amapiano, South African superstar Busiswa shared:

"I think it’s the first time a genre of ours dominates our own airplay more than international songs,”

e-hailing driver shares insight on the strenuous job

e-hailing driver, Xolani Hadebe told Briefly News that he personally doesn't mind playing music in the car for his passengers. However, he does understand why a driver may be against it at times.

"Being in a car all day and sometimes all night is no joke. Not only is it exhausting work but it can also get quite claustrophobic.

"Having rowdy passengers can take its toll on some drivers. Sometimes you just need a bit of peace and quiet to get through the job because at the end of the day, this is a hustle for many of us, and hustles aren't always easy."

SA peeps respond with banter to young men's Uber antics

Netizens responded with laughter to the video, calling out the young men for being troublemakers. Check out the video below:

user9990791928489 replied:

" Lengoma Iyanidelelisa ."

christmas baby wrote:

"Imoto ye yakho mos ."

⍟ siad:

"One mistake you’re in Dubai ."

maliza910 wrote:

" Ngaze ngahleka ebsuku agh."

Zama said:

“You making a noise."

Boniwe Maduna responded:

"Uhluphile ezweni."

user4986782712092 commented:

"Ama2000 azokumangaza."

Ayanda Ntame commented:

"Mnike."

