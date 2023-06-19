An ingenious TikTokker found a way to have unlimited petrol in his car instantly

His method was free and didn't even require him to drive to a petrol garage to fill up

When netizens saw his clever hack in the video, the comments section exploded with disbelief

A TikTok video of a man finding a hack to unlimited petrol in his Toyota Hilux has impressed social media users. Image: Saint Letso

Source: TikTok

A young man on TikTok discovered he could get unlimited petrol in his skorokoro Toyota using only a little twig.

He made a small hole in the glass casing covering the speedometer, inserted the stick, and slowly pushed the petrol gauge up from empty to full.

TikTokker shows how to have unlimited and free petrol in your car

It seemed like there were at least three people in what was likely an old-school 1990s Toyota Hilux bakkie: the driver, cameraman and a third person.

Watch the video below:

After the fuel pointer reached full, the vehicle's occupants celebrated by singing a weird but catchy song in bad Jamaican accents, speaking Pidgin and repeating "no police" over a reggae-type beat.

Mzansi reacts to TikTokkers infinite petrol hack on Toyota Venture

The video has been viewed over 900k times, three days after it was posted by @saint_letso. The video has more than 4300 comments, mostly with laughing emojis.

Read some of the comments below:

‍♀️was amazed:

"Did he just gaslight the car?"

Dom liked how he called the shots:

"Bro decides when the car runs out of gas."

TheJjmiaHH said:

"Infinite gas glitch."

Jackson Rizzleheimer The Third wanted to know:

"Dawg, how does that work?"

tinashematthew8 was impressed:

"Bros are now doing hacks to cars."

Just Kevin mentioned:

"That's one hell of a cheat code."

TM Atiah joked:

"It's the FBI open-up."

Lonwabo Zazini quoted:

"The taxis are falling apart."

Briefly News