A funny video shows some people's party night ended on a positive note as they had a fun taxi driver

A driver for an e-taxi service, Uber, decided to give his passengers will to serve to treatment after a night of groove

Many people thought it was interesting to see how the man decided to cater to those in his car

A woman and her friends were the happiest after coming from a night out. The video was heartwarming to watch as people saw how happy the taxi passengers were.

The funny clip got over 20 000 likes. People could not stop singing the man's praises for being a good sport.

Uber driver in TikTok video does his passengers a favour at 2 a.m.

@that_xhosa_savage posted a sneak peek of what her dog looked like. The party animals were headed back home with amapiano still blasting.

Lady detailed that an Uber driver made sure that they would listen to Mnike until the best part of the song. Watched the video below:

South Africans love seeing happy over transport passengers

Online users love to see people having fun. Netizens posted that the uber driver deserves others for his effort to entertain them.

Okuhle Kush Mvango said:

"Lmao not him dancing along as well it was so crazy!"

Khanyisa Ntshengulana added:

"Coolest Uber driver ke sana!"

Babalwa Ngele, the creator, agreed:

"Literally! 5 stars and tip ayixoxisi."

NICHOLE wished:

"I want to come to South Africa so bad."

Busi_Manivel commented:

"I hope ya'll tipped him."

Tired uber driver asks woman to drive herself from pickup spot to destination

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are never short of interesting tales, and one Twitter user, @kingsee_ya, shocked tweeps with her Uber ride story.

The young woman said in a viral tweet that she requested an Uber ride, and when the driver arrived, he asked her to drive the car because he was tired.

People reacted with differing opinions, and some said the fearless woman should be careful about driving strangers' cars because they could be stolen.

