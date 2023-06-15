A group of people went out for fun, and people saw them get excited to hear one of the latest hits by Tyler ICU

The amapiano lovers were happy to hear one of the latest hits as they were in full groove mood

Online users were amused as they watched how upset the guys were when the DJ ruined the key part of the song

Tyler ICU's Mnike has the nation in a chokehold. Partygoers were delighted to hear the song on their night out.

A TikTok video of a DJ playing 'Mnike' was a hit, and people thought it was hilarious. Image: @bokamoso_lebona_.

The clip showing their annoyance with the DJ got over 80 000 likes. Peeps thought how they reacted to the DJ was funny.

DJ fails to play best part of Mnike and ruins vibe in club

@bokamoso_lebona_ posted a video of two guys dancing to Mnike. Their buzz over the song was shortlived as the DJ added his own flavour to the amapiano hit. Watch the video below:

Mzansi just as annoyed with DJ fiddling with Mnike

Peeps are always invested in others' groove stories. Netizens commented with their thought about the DJ's musical choices. Read what people had to say:

mahleeeee said:

"Just let the song play man."

NONDY added:

"He was going in the right direction in the beginning."

Katso.k wrote:

"You DO NOT mix Mnike!"

Eve complained:

"Mnike doesn’t need a remix hle just play it as it is."

Kayla delcared:

"SA rules: never touch Sister Bettina and Mnike, adawayz!"

'Sister Bethina' remix by DJ upsets groovists, viewers just as offended by video

Briefly News previously reported that a video proves that music remixes are not always a good idea. One club DJ decided to remix Sister Bethina, and it's safe to say that Mzansi was not impressed.

People's reactions to the remix were relatable to many who watched the TikTok. The video received over 57 000 likes and thousands of comments from netizens who couldn't understand why anyone would rework the beloved song.

A video by @phindzzz went viral on social media as people stopped dancing after hearing a new remixed version of Sister Bethina.

