A video of a happy jolly teacher dancing with his students went TikTok viral as peeps watched their time of fun

The clip was especially amusing when some noticed that the man looked like American comedian Steve Harvey

Online users left comments about how much fun it looked like the teacher was having while on the job

A video on TikTok of a teacher having fun with students was all the rave. The video entertained many as they thought he looked like Steve Harvey.

A TikTok video of a Steve Harvey doppelganger who is a teacher made people laugh. Image: @your_girl_kenzie_1

The video of the teacher who looks like a good spot got over 5 000 likes. Online users were not shy to sing his praises for having a big jol with his class.

Steve Harvey look-alike in SA has fun with his students in TikTok video

@your_girl_kenzie_1 posted a video of an educator dancing up a storm with his class. The teacher said to be Mr David had a moustache, and his facial features made him look exactly like Steve Harvey. Watch the video below:

South Africans love TikTok video of teachers having fun with kids

Many people on the internet are always touched when they see a fun teacher. Netizens speculated about how much fun the Steve Harvey look-alike teacher was.

IronManpart3 wrote:

"The old teachers are tooo boring and being controlled by boring principals who think they know everything."

safoora asked:

"Is that Mr David?"

your_girl_kenzie_1, the creator answered:

"Yes."

NuraanDaniels joked:

"Steve Harvey.

♡Noor'KarriemOhlson said:

"Better to have these ones than the ones that say our jobs will be sweeping the streets one day."

hello laughed:

"Bro look like the young Steve Harvey."

