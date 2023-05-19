South African educators have taken part in a dance challenge on TikTok, and students have been amused

A Curro teacher hopped on the trend, and he got lot of attention when he put on some moves with a pupil

Online users loved seeing the vibey teacher having a good time with his students on TikTok

Another teacher joined others in doing the Myztro dance challenge. This time it's a Curro Afrikaans teacher who had many applauding him.

A Curro staff member dance with one of his students and people thought the man looked like Chritiano Ronaldo. Image

Source: TikTok

The video was a hit as it got thousands of likes. Peeps were filled with compliments for the young man.

SA educator tries Myztro dance trend

A Curro student @_manlikezuks posted a video dancing with his Afrikaans teacher. Watch them do the Myztro Ah Ah dance challenge:

Curro teacher and student are a viral hit

Teachers dancing with students always have Mzansi entertained. Many women commented, asking for the teacher's handle because he is good-looking. Some said the teacher resembled Christiano Ronaldo.

khethiwe commented:

"Normalise tagging meneer"

tsakan.i commented:

"Bathong, what is Ronaldo doing teaching afrikaans? "

Ta D-kay commented:

"Ronaldo left soccer to be a teacher"

ase commented:

"Normalise tagging your teachers "

BK commented:

"Ronaldo ?"

Monique Mondell commented:

"Tag him…for educational purposes."

Dess commented:

"So is Mnr married?I’m asking for my aunt."

@remodavinci commented:

"Not sir pulling people"

