Curro Afrikaans Teacher’s Myztro Dance Challenge Sets TikTok on Fire, Women Desperate to Shoot Their Shot
People

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • South African educators have taken part in a dance challenge on TikTok, and students have been amused
  • A Curro teacher hopped on the trend, and he got lot of attention when he put on some moves with a pupil
  • Online users loved seeing the vibey teacher having a good time with his students on TikTok

Another teacher joined others in doing the Myztro dance challenge. This time it's a Curro Afrikaans teacher who had many applauding him.

'Myztro Ah Ah' by Curro teacher and student
A Curro staff member dance with one of his students and people thought the man looked like Chritiano Ronaldo. Image
Source: TikTok

The video was a hit as it got thousands of likes. Peeps were filled with compliments for the young man.

SA educator tries Myztro dance trend

A Curro student @_manlikezuks posted a video dancing with his Afrikaans teacher. Watch them do the Myztro Ah Ah dance challenge:

Curro teacher and student are a viral hit

Teachers dancing with students always have Mzansi entertained. Many women commented, asking for the teacher's handle because he is good-looking. Some said the teacher resembled Christiano Ronaldo.

khethiwe commented:

"Normalise tagging meneer"

tsakan.i commented:

"Bathong, what is Ronaldo doing teaching afrikaans? "

Ta D-kay commented:

"Ronaldo left soccer to be a teacher"

ase commented:

"Normalise tagging your teachers "

BK commented:

"Ronaldo ?"

Monique Mondell commented:

"Tag him…for educational purposes."

Dess commented:

"So is Mnr married?I’m asking for my aunt."

@remodavinci commented:

"Not sir pulling people"

Moms fetch students in luxury whips, Curro's school parking lot goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that a video showing the class of people who can afford to send their children to Curro has gone viral. People could not stop raving about the multiple Mercedes-Benz cars that came for pick-up.

People in the comments shared their criticism about the school, while others were more focused on the model of the cars visible in the clip.

Netizens n the comments reacted to the clip and a second post by the man emphasising that money is necessary for the school. Some were critical of how Curro's reputation seemed to be about how rich everyone was.

