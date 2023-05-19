Curro Afrikaans Teacher’s Myztro Dance Challenge Sets TikTok on Fire, Women Desperate to Shoot Their Shot
- South African educators have taken part in a dance challenge on TikTok, and students have been amused
- A Curro teacher hopped on the trend, and he got lot of attention when he put on some moves with a pupil
- Online users loved seeing the vibey teacher having a good time with his students on TikTok
Another teacher joined others in doing the Myztro dance challenge. This time it's a Curro Afrikaans teacher who had many applauding him.
The video was a hit as it got thousands of likes. Peeps were filled with compliments for the young man.
SA educator tries Myztro dance trend
A Curro student @_manlikezuks posted a video dancing with his Afrikaans teacher. Watch them do the Myztro Ah Ah dance challenge:
Curro teacher and student are a viral hit
Teachers dancing with students always have Mzansi entertained. Many women commented, asking for the teacher's handle because he is good-looking. Some said the teacher resembled Christiano Ronaldo.
khethiwe commented:
"Normalise tagging meneer"
tsakan.i commented:
"Bathong, what is Ronaldo doing teaching afrikaans? "
Ta D-kay commented:
"Ronaldo left soccer to be a teacher"
ase commented:
"Normalise tagging your teachers "
BK commented:
"Ronaldo ?"
Monique Mondell commented:
"Tag him…for educational purposes."
Dess commented:
"So is Mnr married?I’m asking for my aunt."
@remodavinci commented:
"Not sir pulling people"
Moms fetch students in luxury whips, Curro's school parking lot goes viral
Briefly News previously reported that a video showing the class of people who can afford to send their children to Curro has gone viral. People could not stop raving about the multiple Mercedes-Benz cars that came for pick-up.
People in the comments shared their criticism about the school, while others were more focused on the model of the cars visible in the clip.
Netizens n the comments reacted to the clip and a second post by the man emphasising that money is necessary for the school. Some were critical of how Curro's reputation seemed to be about how rich everyone was.
Source: Briefly News