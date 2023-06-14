This awesome teacher and his two students delivered a fire performance on TikTok

TikTok user @solohnkosie shared a video of him and two students dancing in class

People clapped for the teacher as they can see the positive impact this is having on the kids

This male Mzansi teacher has hearts bursting with the way he interacts with his students. Seeing a teacher put so much time and effort into making learning fun and exciting is inspiring.

This teacher has people impressed by the time and effort he puts into making learning fun. Image: TikTok / @solohnkosie

Source: TikTok

Dance challenges are becoming more and more common in schools. Teachers, and even principals, are getting involved, and peeps love it.

Vibey teacher and two students serve flames in TikTok dance clip

TikTok user @solohnkosie shared a dance challenge video he recorded with two students, and it is awesome. The two kids know how to groove, and they understood the assignment.

Seeing the pure confidence these kids had even had their teacher smiling out of surprise. Take a look:

Mzansi citizens hype the teacher and students in the comment section

This type of content gets Mzansi peeps going! They love seeing kids having fun and teachers taking time to connect.

Read some of the hype:

achumz6 shared:

“now I see why our kids don't failschool is the happiest place than home ”

Bucie said:

“I'm here for the gal”

Michalè_Evanii asked:

“Which school is this asking for our future kids ♂️”

user9538164750581 said:

“These kids are very fortunate to have a teacher like you, and they won't mind coming to school every day”

kelebogile lecholo loves it:

“Very motivating school should be fun!!!”

Source: Briefly News