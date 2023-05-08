A Johannesburg Afrikaans teacher has gone viral on social media after a video of her dancing to the new amapiano dance challenge with her students was shared online

The video shows the educator dancing with her students to the song Ah Ah by Myztro

The new dance challenge, which has been taking social media by storm, involves a series of quick and intricate dance moves performed to the beat of the song

Afrikaans teacher is trending for dancing with her students for a new amapiano dance challenge. @vvs_yeba/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A group of students recorded their Afrikaans teacher dancing to the new amapiano dance challenge. The song the class danced to is Myztro's 'Ah Ah'.

Afrikaans teacher and students dance together

A student known as TikTok user @vvs_yebba posted a video of her teacher dancing with her and her peers. In the video, the educator can be seen in the dance routine and effortlessly keeping up with the fast-paced rhythm of the music.

Her students are having a blast and keeping up with her moves. The video has been widely shared and has earned praise from netizens for her dedication to her students.

Watch the video here:

Netizens praise the teacher for having fun with her students

The teacher's dance video is a testament to the power of music and how it brings people together and inspires them to learn and have fun. Her dedication to her students and ability to keep up with the latest dance trends has earned her widespread praise and admiration from people across the country:

@khosi commented

"She killed it."

@Bro said:

"She did the things."

@Vamp commented:

"In grade 8, I used to fear her."

@tsnaledi said:

"As for the Afrikaans teacher."

@NtombikayiseMahuma commented:

"I am crying with laughter."

