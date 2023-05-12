Botswana teacher has been caught up in the latest dance craze, inspired by the South African hit track, Myztro Ah Ah by Myztro

The viral video on social media showed a teacher sharing that she was listening to the famous amapiano track before dancing with her learners

The post has sparked a social media frenzy, with many praising the teacher for being fun and creative with her teaching methods

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A Botswana teacher has been trending for her take on 'Myztro Ah Ah’ viral challenge. Images: @hibiscus_schools/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The Hibiscus school in Botswana has been trending on social media for their take on the popular amapiano dance challenge.

Myztro Ah Ah inspires a teacher in Botswana to dance with students

Myztro Ah Ah has become more than a hit song uniting nations. The catchy beat and lyrics have been trending across South Africa, and it's no surprise it's spread to the neighbouring countries. The Hibiscus school uploaded a video of the teacher dancing with her students, bringing joy and enthusiasm to classrooms in Botswana.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens react to Botswana Teacher rendition of Myztro Ah Ah viral challenge.

Music has been known to have a powerful effect on people, and it seems Myztro Ah Ah is no exception. Seeing how music can bring people together, even during challenging times, is inspiring. Peeps reacted to the teacher's epic moves:

@Botho said:

"Are you not hiring?"

@joy commented:

"The fact that I schooled at Hibiscus preschool."

@ts_brrr said:

"I love this, making the school environment relatable and fun."

@Sarah said:

"It's giving, ma'am."

Teacher does viral 'Myztro Ah Ah' dance challenge in epic video, SA shows him love: "Group leader this one"

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about another teacher who trended for him dancing with his students.

The teacher went viral on social media after a video of him dancing to the new amapiano dance challenge was shared online.

In the clip, the old man shared that he was listening to the popular Myztro Ah Ah track before he danced with his colleagues and learners. The video entertained many users, and they wondered how the teacher was influenced to partake in the viral challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News