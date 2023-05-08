A teacher has gone viral on social media after a video of him dancing to the new amapiano dance challenge was shared online

In the clip the old man shares that he's listening to the popular Myztro's 'Ah Ah' track before dancing with his colleagues and learners

The video had many users entertained and wondering how the teacher was influenced to partake in the viral challenge

Ama2000 are capable of almost anything - even getting their old school teachers to dance to amapiano.

A video posted by TikTok user @bobsyourmcsuncle shows a white school teacher being approached by a learner who asks him what song he is listening to, to which he responds; Myztro's Ah Ah.

The man proceeds to dance with great energy to the song. He is also seen getting his colleagues and other learners to join in on the vibe.

The trending hit has taken many South Africans by storm, and by the looks of things, several teachers have also been hooked by the beat.

SA peeps entertained

South African netizens were amazed by the madala's moves and overall vibe. Many took to the comments to show love and ask how the youngsters convinced him to bust those moves.

Zwazwa Dlamini wrote:

"Ivale mfana."

Mene Mene commented:

"Ayoyo ."

lalo reacted:

"His playlist definitely eats ☝."

lilitha.‍♀️responded:

"The real question is how did you convince them to do this?."

Akhona said:

"Our principal threatened to suspend anyone who would dance on school grounds ."

Jay said:

"The kind of people that make school fun."

Selina_TT commented:

"Ma2k are winning hleng."

Ta Terminator wrote:

"We rock with Mark coz Mark rocks with us."

x replied:

"Group leader this one ."

Zinhle Dlamini commented:

" Kanti what was wrong with our teachers back then? 2Ks are really having fun."

leerahtow wrote:

"The teacher in the black dress is doing it correctly. this school.has great leadership. the kids are so lucky."

Afrikaans teacher's epic amapiano dance moves with students to Myztro's 'Ah Ah; goes viral

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a group of students recorded their Afrikaans teacher dancing to the new amapiano dance challenge. The song the class danced to is Myztro's Ah Ah.

A student known as TikTok user @vvs_yebba posted a video of her teacher dancing with her and her peers. In the video, the educator can be seen in the dance routine and effortlessly keeping up with the fast-paced rhythm of the music.

Her students are having a blast and keeping up with her moves. The video has been widely shared and has earned praise from netizens for her dedication to her students.

