Poland might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of Amapiano dance moves, but one Afro dancer is changing all that

Mzansi is going crazy over a recent video of the Polish dancer flawlessly executing the latest amapiano dance moves

The post has gone viral, with social media users praising her skills and saying that she's better than some locals

Polish afro dancer nails amapiano dances. Images:@oliwiaratyska/TikTok

A Polish dancer can be seen confidently dancing to popular amapiano hits, and her moves are impressive. She effortlessly moves her body to the beat, adding flair and style.

Video of Polish afro dancer's impressive amapiano dance moves trend

Oliwia Ratyńska posted a video on TikTok shaking, jiving and moving to an amapiano beat before the camera impressed South Africans. She's passionate about amapiano music and the dance culture that surrounds it.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi go crazy over the video of a Polish afro dancer's impressive Amapiano dance move

The video has been shared hundreds of times, with many South Africans expressing their admiration and inviting her to Mzansi to teach them her moves. Check out the comments on how music and dance can transcend borders and bring people together:

@Christine said:

"You got all the moves. You got it, girl. On point. Especially for a white girl loved it."

@Zinsizwa commented:

"Wow, she is so good."

@sonia86 said:

"I am so jealous."

@DeBoy commented:

"You nailed it. Let me take you to Bahama."

@T Fire said:

"Moves and the vibe and the attitude!"

@malata7 commented:

"Please teach me your steps. You are amazing."

@lovelyLi said:

"She did them better than me."

@khumzofficial4 said:

"Your SA name is Amahle now."

