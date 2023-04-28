TikTok influencer @miraclehurd is trending after she exposed her family to the amapiano sounds

The music has been making waves globally in recent years with its unique fusion of deep house and jazz elements

The video quickly gained traction, with many people commenting on how heartwarming it was to see the parents enjoying the new sound

TikTok influencer's parents trends for epic reaction to amapiano music. Images: @mircalehurd/TikTok

A TikTok influencer is making waves online after sharing a heartwarming video of her introducing her Cameroonian parents to Amapiano music. The post quickly went viral as viewers fell in love with the parent's reactions to the infectious beats of the South African genre.

Cameroonian parents love the amapiano sound.

The young woman goes by the username @miraclehurd and records her parents listening to the music for the first time. In the video, they can be seen swaying to the music with big smiles. The mother even breaks out into dance at one point as the father nods his head to the rhythm.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Cameroonian parent's cute reaction

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many people commenting on how heartwarming it was to see the parents enjoying the new sounds.

Here are some of the comments:

@BigBaddie said:

"He is in the Uncle Waffles era."

woza.UK commented:

"This is so wholesome."

Pridybelle said:

"We just need some sneezing and it’s perfect."

MS commented:

"Don’t bring uncle to South Africa, I’m afraid he won’t leave."

@The OpinionatedBonnet said:

"You guys won the parent lottery."

@NalediMjwara commented:

"I love your dad. As South Africans we are adopting him."

@Xoliswa_Reborn said:

" a true definition of amapiano to the world."

@vuyelwam86 commented:

"From today he is "uncle dish"."

Young woman wows Mzansi with her Amapiano dance skills, reaching over 1.6 Million TikTok views in a week

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a lady who showed impressive dance moves.

TikTok user @king_mufri was trending for her seamless dance moves on social media.

The dance influencer has made it known that she loves dancing to the amapiano sounds. The young woman impressed netizens with her flawless moves and added a little twist to all her dances.

