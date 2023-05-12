A French vocalist has left TikTok users in awe with her impressive cover of Wamuhle by Boohle and Njelic

The amapiano sound has been gaining popularity in South Africa and beyond, and this French artist has managed to impress peeps with her rendition of the hit song

Fans were impressed by her ability to sing the lyrics without messing up the words while staying on beat

A French artist has impressed South Africans with her voice. Images: @kazeli_official/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A French artist is trending for her beautiful voice and covering amapiano songs. The young woman showed impressive pipes, and Mzansi was left speechless.

French vocalist's amapiano rendition of 'Wamuhle' takes South Africa by storm

In the video, the French vocalist Kazeli can be seen singing along to the song with her unique twist. Her voice is soulful and powerful, and it's clear that she has a deep appreciation for the music and culture of South Africa.

The video has been shared thousands of times on TikTok and has even been picked up by local media outlets.

Watch the video below:

South Africans are mesmerised by a French vocalist's viral TikTok video of 'Wamuhle' amapiano cover

South Africans have been raving about her cover, with many saying that music truly has the power to unite people from different parts of the world.

It's heartwarming to see how this French artist has been able to connect with South Africans through her love of music and how it touched peeps.

@Mongezi commented:

"Wow, just wow."

@siphamandlampofana said:

"No Matter how hard they try to divide human beings, music will always unite us. Love your work."

@DonaldNkomo commented:

"This is so so amazing!"

@RefilweMaoba said:

"Those keys, though."

@Dineo commented:

"Wow, your music covers leave me speechless always."

@Beast Nkanyioso Malinga said:

"We are the one, and we are the world."

Source: Briefly News