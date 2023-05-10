A video of school teachers taking part in a trending dance challenge got insane views on social media

The two ladies busted moves to an amapiano song and but they got showered with compliments

Mzansi peeps noticed that one of the teachers was wearing a Nike tracksuit that looked like the ones Dr Nandipha Magudumana have been rocking in court

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video of school teachers doing an amapiano dance challenge went viral. Image: @chwayta_nabo

Source: TikTok

Two school teachers attempted to do the difficult 'Yey' challenge that has taken social media by storm.

Mzansi spots Dr Nandipha Magudumana's tracksuit

One of them was wearing a green Nike tracksuit that a lot of South Africans recognised. Dr Nandipha Magudumana has worn the same casual sets during her court appearance on charges relating to Thabo Bester's prison escape.

People teased the educator in the comments section of the video posted on her TikTok page @chwayta_nabo. They insinuated that the Nike two-piece was attire for criminals and asked while complimenting the teachers' dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Video of teachers dancing to an amapiano song goes viral

The video was watched by more than 297 000 people and most of the viewers could not stop talking about the tracksuit.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users name Nike tracksuit after Dr Nandipha Magudumana

@MakaNoofule said:

"It's gorgeous iGudumane tracksuit yakho.❤️❤️"

@Tshidi stated:

"Please plug me, your trackies are fire. ❤️"

@NtobekoM posted:

"Wamuhle magudumana wakho."

@user3618571943060 mentioned:

"Awusemhle sana even the green colour suits you perfectly."

@Johndube added:

"Teacher Magudumane."

@IgobelihleMachiGas asked:

"Yayinhle iGudumane tracksuit ❤️❤️. Can I ask please, what is your size? I want to order something like this online. It's beautiful, I love it.❤️"

@Mihle_gugu asked:

"Semhle mntase where did you buy your tracksuit?"

@nangamsomjoli726 posted:

"You are wearing iMagudumana."

Teacher does viral Myztro's 'Ah Ah' dance challenge in epic video, SA shows him love: "Group leader this one"

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ama2000 are capable of almost anything, even getting their old school teachers to dance to amapiano.

A video posted by TikTok user @bobsyourmcsuncle shows a white school teacher being approached by a learner who asks him what song he is listening to, to which he responds; Myztro's Ah Ah.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News