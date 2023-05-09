Faith Nketsi and her husband Nzuzo Njilo attended "the most beautiful wedding" in Cape Town

The couple's baby, Sky didn't enjoy her first beach experience, according to Nketsi

Fans showed love and support for Faith Nketsi and her family on social media

Faith Nketsi and hubby, Nzuzo Njilo showed out in all black fits in Cape Town. Images: @faith.nketsi @n_njilo

Source: Instagram

South African social media star and entrepreneur Faith Nketsi, along with her husband Nzuzo Njilo, recently attended a friend's wedding in Cape Town, and according to Nketsi, it was the most beautiful wedding she has ever attended.

Faith Nketsi shares amazing outfit pictures in the gram

The couple, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, matched in all-black attire, looking elegant and chic.

kaya959 reports that the pair also took the opportunity to visit the beach with their baby Sky, but it seems like the little one wasn't too fond of the experience. Faith mentioned that it was Sky's first time at the beach, but unfortunately, she "hated it."

Sharing on the gram, Faith posted:

"The most beautiful wedding I've ever had the honor of attending. Dress: @masangobysiphosihle"

Fans couldn't get enough of the couples' snaps

The beautiful spectacle drew the attention of fans who could not contain their excitement at the sight of couples' snaps.

@cayle_mboto said:

"I love how you let everyone think your marriage isn’t working out just to go more private about it - because social media ruins things for people sometimes. A Queen ❤️"

@irenemdede_ said:

"Shame to all of them who said Faith should divorce her husband. May God punish all of you. Keep winning FAITH ❤️. Love you."

@vicky_gt66 said:

"One thing about the Njilo wives? Y’all are gorgeous,"

@itumeleng_plussize said:

I"t’s Hlengiwe Mhlaba for me ❤️"

@inkosi_yasendle said:

"I should have walked in noHlengiwe Mhlaba "

@graceym_finstaaa said:

"You are married to such a beautiful healthy family. You are so blessed."

@ayanda_njilo said:

"Perfect wedding ❤️ I love you guys "

Faith Nketsi bags Zee Health modelling gig amid hubby Nzuzo Njilo’s arrest for a fraud case in Port Shepstone

Briefly News previously reported on Faith bagging a new modelling gig with Zee Health.

Faith Nketsi is securing the bag with Zee Health despite her husband Nzuzo Njilo's fraud court case dragging her name through the mud.

Recently, City Press stated that Nzuzo and his business partner Kwanda Ntshangase were wanted by Port Shepstone Police. This happened after Faith's husband and Kwanda were accused of defrauding a business person by promising to deliver a truck but never doing so.

Source: Briefly News