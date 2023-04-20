Faith Nketsi seems unfazed by the reports that her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, is on the police's wanted list

The star took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of Njilo hours after reports that he was wanted for fraud

This is not the first time that Njilo has made headlines for his shady dealings - he was also accused of defrauding some people of R978 104

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Faith Nketsi is sticking to her marriage vows to stand with her man no matter what is being said about him.

Faith Nketsi's posted a picture of her husband, Nzuzo Njilo, amid reports that the police want him. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

The businessman came into the spotlight after marrying the reality television star. Since his rise to fame, Nzuzo Njilo has been trending for all the wrong reasons.

Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo wanted for fraud

Nzuzo Njilo shot to the top of South Africa's Twitter trends following reports that a warrant of arrest had been issued for him and his business partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to News24, Njilo and his partner reportedly pretended to sell a truck in May 2021. The victim viewed the vehicle and later paid, but nothing was delivered.

KwaZulu-Natal's police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed the reports stating that the two are indeed on the wanted men list.

Faith Nketsi unbothered by rumours about her husband, shares his pictures on Instagram

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been marred with controversy. From reports, Njilo defrauded people of close to R1 million, his accounts being frozen, his property being repossessed, and more.

The star has stuck by her man's side and even posted his picture on her Instagram stories amid reports that he is wanted by the police.

Faith Nketsi's husband Nzuzo Njilo wanted by SAPS for fraud, Mzansi in disbelief

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service is actively searching for Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo and Kwanda Ntshangase. Njilo, a successful businessman, is the husband of Have Faith reality star and influencer Faith Nketsi.

The SAPS announced the development in a statement issued earlier today. The two men are wanted by the police in connection with a fraud investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News