Radio presenter Unathi Nkayi's alleged salary emerged online and reignited fan interest in her beef with Sizwe Dhlomo

Dhlomo implied he is not bothered about getting Unathi fired from Kaya FM after the latter attempted to get him dismissed

The former Idols SA judge has been embroiled in a court battle with the radio station since she was dismissed

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sizwe Dhlomo is unapologetic about getting Unathi Nkayi fired. Images: @unathi.co @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

In recent weeks, veteran broadcaster and singer-songwriter Unathi Nkayi has been embroiled in a legal battle with her former radio station Kaya959. The drama between the two parties began when Unathi was let go from the station following a spat with fellow presenter Sizwe Dhlomo.

According to TimesLive, Unathi subsequently demanded a payout of R1.6 million.

Unathi Nkayi's alleged salary at Kaya FM shocked fans

Fans revisited the Unathi-Sizwe feud when allegations surfaced that the former Idols SA judge was earning a salary of R81 250 while at the station.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Twitter user @advobarryroux Tweeted:

"Unathi Nkayi's monthly salary from Kaya FM was R81 250."

Sizwe Dhlomo addresses Unathi Nkayi's accusations

As the news spread, social media users began questioning Sizwe Dhlomo's role in Unathi's dismissal. However, Sizwe has responded, clarifying that he was not at fault and did not feel guilty about the situation. Furthermore, he dismissed attempts by social media users to make him feel guilty, stating that he was unbothered.

Responding to the tweets, Sizwe wrote:

"She lied & got what she deserved."

Unathi's attempt to frame Sizwe Dhlomo backfires

ZAlebs reports that Unathi had previously claimed that Sizwe verbally abused her during an altercation, which resulted in her feeling afraid for herself. However, investigations by the radio station found that the singer had lied and had even tried to frame Sizwe for abuse to get him axed. This led to her immediate dismissal from the channel.

Sizwe has now finally responded to everything and cleared his name. He has made it clear that Unathi's attempts to frame him for abuse backfired on her and that he had no role in her dismissal. This revelation puts an end to the speculation and rumours that have been circulating on social media.

Unathi Nkayi's salary at Kaya FM causes stir, Mzansi thinks it was too much: "That's my 3 months' salary"

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Unathi's salary causing a social media stir.

Unathi's Kaya FM gig ended unexpectedly after she had a fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo. The news about their beef charted Twitter trends and hogged headlines as people shared their thoughts on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News