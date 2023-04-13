Unathi Nkayi found her name popping up on Twitter timelines after her salary at Kaya FM was revealed on social media

Reports circulating online indicate that the former Idols SA judge took home more than R80 000 per month while she was working at the station

Unfortunately, Unathi was fired from the radio station after having a fallout with fellow radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo

Unathi Nkayi earned a good salary at Kaya FM. Reports about how much she was earning have split Mzansi Twitter users.

Unathi is a household name in the South African radio and television industries. The star has made a name for herself and was one of the top judges on Idols SA for many seasons.

Here's how much Unathi Nkayi made while working at Kaya FM

Unathi's Kaya FM gig ended unexpectedly after she had a fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo. The news about their beef charted Twitter trends and hogged headlines as people shared their thoughts on the matter.

Months after Unathi's exit from Kaya FM, the popular online news page MDN News revealed how much the star took home every month. According to the report, Unathi Nkayi earned R81 250 from Kaya FM.

Unathi Nkayi's fans react to star's salary at Kaya FM

As expected, Mzansi jumped to the comments section with mixed reactions about the information. Some said it was too much, while others felt she should have been getting more than that.

@unathianga said:

"Woow!! That's my 3 months' salary "

@LungiYou wrote:

"What useless information. Some people earn that money on weekly basis."

@SiphosenjabuloX added:

"My God to be honest for a renowned radio host that’s small money."

