News about how much Unathi Nkayi earned at Kaya FM has sparked curiosity about how much other radio personalities earn per month

Social media users have been going around answering questions about people's salaries after learning that Unathi earned R81 000

Sizwe Dhlomo was among the celebs who had to respond to questions about how much he earns monthly at Kaya FM

South Africans have been sharing mixed reactions after finding out how much Unathi Nkayi earned at Kaya FM.

The news had many peeps curious about how much other celebrities are pocketing especially Sizwe Dhlomo who allegedly has ties with the bosses at Kaya FM.

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to questions about his salary

One thing about South African Twitter users, they love investigating private details about celebrities. Sizwe Dhlomo found his name popping up on timelines as fans were about how much the star earns.

Many were throwing around different figures, some said the media personality pockets more than a million every month, while some said it was too much.

Fans argued that Sizwe Dhlomo should mean more than what Unathi Nkayi was being paid while she was still working at the station because he allegedly has strong ties with the station's top brass

Taking to his Twitter page, Sizwe Dhomo said he was not going to disclose how much he earns but would allow peeps to continue taking wild guesses. He said:

"Lol! Don’t worry about me."

Sizwe Dhlomo unapologetic about getting Unathi Nkayi dismissed from Kaya959: "She got what she deserved"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that in recent weeks, veteran broadcaster and singer-songwriter Unathi Nkayi has been embroiled in a legal battle with her former radio station Kaya959. The drama between the two parties began when Unathi was let go from the station following a spat with fellow presenter Sizwe Dhlomo.

According to TimesLIVE, Unathi subsequently demanded a payout of R1.6 million.

Fans revisited the Unathi-Sizwe feud when allegations surfaced that the former Idols SA judge was earning a salary of R81 250 while at the station.

