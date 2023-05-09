Lady Du has shared pictures of her somatology qualification after opening her beauty parlour, WAWA LaBeauty

The musician opened up about finally launching the beauty salon, saying it has always been her dream to own one

Many Mzansi people felt motivated by Lady Du's certificates, and others congratulated her for finally using her somatology qualifications

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lady Du flexed her job qualifications after opening WAWA LABeauty. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lady Du is excited to use her somatology certificates in her new beauty business, WAWA LaBeauty.

The musician dropped a bombshell in 2022 when she revealed she would open a beauty salon. Many people didn't know that the beauty industry was one of her passions.

Lady Du says it's been a lifelong dream to open a beauty salon

Taking to Instagram recently, the Wishy Wishy hitmaker posted pictures of her somatology qualifications and shared that making music didn't end her passion for the beauty industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Today is such a big day for me, so let me motivate you abit, these are all my certificates in the Somatology (beauty) and business industry, internationally recognised by city and guilts.

"Before I got hijacked by music I completed my studies, which is the reason for opening my salon. Today I have an international company coming to evaluate it for franchising. I specifically want it in the hood for township development. I am sooo emotional because through my talent I was able to make my dream come true ❤️❤️❤️"

Check out Lady Du's photos below:

Mzansi motivated by Lady Du's somatology certificate

@munukampho said:

"I always read your posts because you say things that matter most. You are so driven and you make things happen for yourself."

@tamtamsikeyi posted:

"This is the content I signed up for ❤️❤️❤️"

@asibaby0 shared:

"Keep going. Congratulations lovey "

@_.viwe replied:

"❤️ This is the kind of motivation we need as the youth."

@bhuti.nkah commented:

"Such content is inspiring sisi wami. Uyisibonelo esihle, ungapheli amandla"

@iconic_nas100 wrote:

"Tjuuuuh! ❤️ I salute you. We sisi usebenzile, jealous down!"

@leratolireko added:

"I'm so inspired ❤️ Thank you so much. I love you."

Lady Du reveals how she studied somatology

While juggling many things may be a lot of work for many people, Lady Du's love for the beauty business was enough to make her pursue the career. TimesLIVE reported in 2022 that the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker revealed her desire to take the township business industry to the next level.

The musician explained that she wanted to be one of the pioneers of kasi entrepreneurship. She took many courses while still a school learner, with beauty (somatology) being one of them.

Lady Du even worked on a cruise ship to raise funds for her dreams, but the music industry made her push her other passions to the side. However, she took the opportunity to raise enough money to build her desired salon.

With her dream becoming a reality, she told her fans they shouldn't doubt her as she has done her research and obtained the necessary qualifications.

“I am fully qualified in this, as you can see my diplomas in all departments, some diplomas are for something else! But all qualifications are there. Here’s to franchising in the hood, empowering the community [and] taking the money back to ekasi. My legacy starts now."

Lady Du thanks DJ Maphorisa for helping her breakthrough in the music industry, sweet Instagram post trends

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Lady Du thanked DJ Maphorisa for giving her her first big break in the music industry.

On Instagram, Lady Du wrote a lengthy post about the Abalele hitmaker.

As Maphorisa had previously been accused of gatekeeping the amapiano industry, many fans were overjoyed that he was finally going viral for uplifting other artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News