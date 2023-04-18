Lady Du posted on Instagram that DJ Maphorisa aided her career when she was trying to break into the music industry

The Umlando hitmaker also said she gained a friend and brother in Maphorisa because she felt comfortable talking about her struggle with depression

Mzansi people praised Lady Du for showing the Abalele producer hitmaker love, while many threw hate at him

Lady Du showed gratitude to DJ Maphorisa in a viral Instagram caption.

Lady Du thanked DJ Maphorisa for giving her her first big break in the music industry.

On Instagram, Ladu Du wrote a lengthy post about the Abalele hitmaker.

The singer stated that she met the DJ while going through the most as a teen high school learner. Lady Du described Maphorisa as her pillar of strength who provided her with a platform to pursue her dreams.

“To @djmaphorisa thank you for helping me fight against people that tried to destroy me, thank you for listening to all my stories of depression and giving me the best advice, lol you were actually the first person to give me my first big deal, my first big sync deal with castle 8 years ago.”

Mzansi praises Lady Du for revealing DJ Maphorisa's real personality

As Maphorisa had previously been accused of gatekeeping the amapiano industry, many fans were overjoyed that he was finally going viral for uplifting other artists.

@sophtown_012 said:

"Thank you for giving him his flowers while he can still smell them "

@the.dark.skinned.lady shared:

"That time he is the most hated "

@kholekamthembu posted:

"One thing about @ladydu_sa is that she will appreciate everyone around her from the bottom of her heart. I love how genuine you are ❤️"

@dj_previlege replied:

"I know the good Phori does behind the scenes, but the media always reports nonsense about him"

@jessthebakist_ commented:

"I love this so much ❤️"

@nkushups also said:

"Protect Phori at all costs."

@lesedimopasi added:

"Dankiie @djmaphorisa for being there for our favourite person ❤️"

Lady Du thanks DJ Oskido for giving her financial advice

The Wishy Wishy hitmaker is well known for always giving gratitude where it's due. She uses her online platforms to ensure that everyone who helped her rise to prominence is always appreciated.

According to ZAlebs, Lady Du recently thanked DJ Oskido for the financial advice he provided her years ago. When she first became popular, the musician revealed that Oskido told her the following:

"Baba Oskido said to me, my child, before you start buying anything luxury, first build your net worth when you have a steady salary from your businesses knowing you no longer rely on music you can spoil yourself."

Lady Du appreciated the advice, especially after many Mzansi celebrities approached her for donations after spending all of their money when they were at the peak of their careers.

Some stars like Dr Malinga were helped while others like Lusanda Mcinga were mixed.

Lady Du gives Mzansi musicians advice about the music industry

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Lady Du used one of her social media accounts to educate Mzansi artists on profiting from their music.

In a lengthy thread, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker dropped pearls of wisdom about the South African music industry.

The amapiano star tweeted that it was time for artists to care about what drew them to the industry in the first place, which was music.

