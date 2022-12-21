Lady Du was roasted on her timeline for defending Nhlanhla Mafu after posted pics of her mystery man on her official Instagram account

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker claimed the Mafikizolo singer hid her boyfriend's identity out of respect for him and his children

Unimpressed social media users shaded the Amapiano artist for speaking on behalf of Nhlanhla and hilariously called her "Mrs Spokesperson"

Lady Du came under fire after she defended fellow musician Nhlanhla Mafu on social media. The Amapiano artist jumped on the Mafikizolo singer's defence after peeps slammed her for posting her mystery man.

Lady Du was roasted for jumping to Nhlanhla Mafu's defence. Image: @ladydu_sa, @nhlanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla took to her official Instagram account and posted snaps of herself with the mystery man and kids to ring in Christmas, reports TshisaLIVE. The pics were reposted by a curious peep who questioned why Nhlanhla hid the man's face.

As if she was Nhlanhla's spokesperson, Lady Du took to Twitter and claimed that the singer was just respecting the privacy of her boo, and respecting "his children".

Mzansi roasts Lady Du for speaking on Nhlanhla Mafu's behalf

Peeps took to Lady Du's comment section and threw shade in her direction. They hilariously asked her how she came to the conclusion that the kids in the pic are the man's children.

@Quiz_Makopo asked:

"Ni close (are you close to her)?"

@AndiswaSema commented:

"Oh, she told you?"

@WanitaNjaba asked:

"But who said it's his kids, Mrs spokesperson?"

@PennyGroffs said:

"Social media and privacy don't go nicely together."

@mbete_ commented:

"Why post him then if she’s all about privacy. It’s not like this is the USA where paparazzi would be chasing after her or him and his kids. These celebrities just love seeking attention through these mystery games."

@Penelope_Mph0 wrote:

"Hai then she should have not posted these pictures at all for her healing and privacy. They are fishing for attention."

@KubhekaKhumo added:

"Exactly! If they don’t want to be criticised then they shouldn’t post because either way people will talk. It’s giving public but private which doesn’t make sense."

