Lady Du wrote a lengthy post on Twitter advising Mzansi artists on how to stay on top of their game

The amapiano sensation said it's important to prioritise contracts, hire a loyal team, and learn about the music business

Online users who work in the music industry appreciated Lady Du's advice and opened up about their mistakes

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lady Du has used one of her social media accounts to educate Mzansi artists on how to profit from their music.

Lady Du has urged Mzansi artists to work smarter and aim to profit from their music. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy thread, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker dropped pearls of wisdom about the South African music industry. The singer is never one to shy away from sharing secrets on how to make money as a musician.

Lady Du claims that the music industry needs smart people

The amapiano star tweeted that it was time for artists to care about what drew them to the industry in the first place, which was music. They must forget about the icing on the cake, fame.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lady Du also begged the stars to keep up with the digital world, which music has completely taken over.

"Guys, educate yourselves on streams and the music business I beg you. Everything you see on the internet is not what really happens in real life. You'll give up on serious careers thinking you can make this work, entertainment requires a smart mind. Don't chase fame."

Lady Du believes that perfect and loyal management is important

According to TshisaLIVE, Lady Du was conned by her former manager, who took money from promoters behind her back. As someone who nearly lost her career because promoters lost trust in her due to management issues, Lady Du advised artists to work with loyal people.

The Wishy Wishy hitmaker also shared another post emphasising the importance of contract signing.

Mzansi echoes Lady Du's sentiments about the music industry

The few people who commented on Lady's lengthy post appreciated the advice. Some people reflected on their mistakes.

@Lebo_Mots said:

"I only learnt this a few years ago. If I had known all this info about a decade ago, I could have made real money from the industry. I have been ripped off multiple times."

@MshanaDe1 shared:

"One of the best tweets I've seen today."

@t_lekoba added:

"Thanks, my love"

Mzansi says Lady Du's Wishy Wishy ended K.O's SETE Remix

In other stories, Briefly News reported that K.O and Lady Du trended after releasing their songs on the same day. The rapper released a remix of SETE, and Lady Du dropped a new Amapiano song called Wishy Wishy.

As expected, Mzansi compared the two tracks because the artists have beef.

Shortly after Wishy Wishy hit music streaming platforms, controversial Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 with 1.5 million followers promoted Lady Du's track. Chris claimed in a tweet that Wishy Wishy outsold K.O's SETE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News