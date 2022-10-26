Lady Du has taken to her social media timeline to share the most important advice for aspiring musicians in South Africa

According to Umsebenzi Wethu , to make money in the industry, one does not need many hits but intelligence

She also advised them to avoid living the soft life because many artists don't make much money because they spend it

Lady Du says making money in the South African music industry without any hit songs is possible.

Lady Du has revealed the secrets that have kept her going in the financially challenging South African music industry.

The Umswebenzi Wethu hitmaker said on her social media pages that followers and fame are just icing on the cake. She claimed numerous ways to make money without a large social media following.

Lady Du encourages spring musicians to join SAMRO AND SAMPRA.

According to the talented musician, the most important step is registering yourself with the major music associations. Money will not fall from the tree because she encouraged them to continue recording even if they do not produce any hit songs.

"Reason for this, I calculate my profit a month on the lowest se;lling song feature or not. i registered all the songs which total up to 100 songs .. This is called mass production. Like how a factory functions."

Lady Du Further argued that learning the ins and outs of the music business is preferable to creating only seasonally successful hit songs.

Lady Du advises musicians to avoid the soft life

Lady Du suggested that artists should refrain from making expensive purchases when they start making a lot of money.

"I saved the entire year 2021. I did not purchase anything expensive. I only purchased two properties and earn money from them."

Lady Du shared the following post on Instagram:

