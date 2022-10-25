Eva Modika took to Instagram to call out South African musician Lady Du for making comments about her failed plastic surgery procedure

Lady Du previously stated that Eva's procedures would only worsen after the Diamond and Dolls star revealed she was botched in 2020

Eva also publicly chastised Lady Du for spreading lies about her and destroying her relationships with those she works closely with

Eva Modika has lambasted Lady Du for making comments about her body.

Source: Instagram

Eva Modika couldn't ignore Lady Du's nasty remarks about her body being screwed up. According to TimesLIVE, the stunner slammed the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker on Instagram.

Reports say Lady Du made the controversial remarks after Eva revealed her failed liposuction attempts on her reality show Diamond and Dolls. This has resulted in her developing lumps since 2020.

Eva Modika claps back

TshisaLIVE reports that Lady Du said Eva should be ready for the worst as she has been working on her body and getting Brazilian procedures and another liposuction in Turkey in April 2022.

Not liking the comments about her messed-up body and some other lies told by the star, Eva Modika harshly clapped back on Instagram, writing:

“Lady Du, wena wa phapha (you are forward!). You went to Mellow Luxury Hair to gossip lies about me. I know you said I only go to her because it's free hair, that I prefer Emporia Luxury hair more! When did I tell you that? You are such a liar! A big artist like you?”

Eva Modika opens up About Her R65k plastic surgery

Briefly News previously reported that Eva Modika has opened up about her Brazilian lift and liposuction. The stunner took to social media to share her before and after snaps.

The Diamond and Dolls reality TV star shared that she now feels more confident in her body after her R65 000 plastic surgery. She was in a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, where she was recovering.

The content creator took to Instagram on Friday, 29 April and said a friend from Tanzania recommended the Turkey doctor and the clinic to her. Eva Modika did not waste any time and travelled to the country on Monday, 25 April.

