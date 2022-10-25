The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo took to her page to give fans a look at her lush birthday getaway

The reality television star travelled to Dubai alongside her wealthy husband, Vivian Reddy, their kids and family members

The trip was nothing short of luxurious, as the star rocked custom-made designs, enjoyed fancy dinners and lux Limo rides

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo went all out for her birthday celebrations. The popular TV personality and her family flew to Dubai to mark her trip around the sun.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban' star Sorisha Naidoo and her family flew to Dubai to celebrate her birthday. Image: @sorishanaidoo.

Source: Instagram

Social media users camped on the star's page waiting for birthday content, and it's safe to say that she didn't disappoint.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star shared all the deets from her trip. The star started preparing her fans by sharing a countdown to her day. She later announced that the much-awaited birthday weekend had begun, and Mzansi was here for it.

If the posts on her page are anything to go by, Sorisha's birthday was an experience of a lifetime. The family started by having breakfast at a fancy hotel. Everyone, including Vivian Reddy, paid homage to the birthday queen by wearing black t-shirts with her picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

That was not the highlight of the birthday getaway, the family later dressed up for a birthday dinner at the posh Sushisamba restaurant. Sorisha looked absolutely breathtaking in a colourful custom dress matched with green heels and a handbag. She posted a video showing all the festivities, including a limo ride.

Cassper Nyovest raves over South African women, says they are the most beautiful in the world

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has made it clear that Mzansi takes the trophy when it comes to beautiful ladies. The rapper raved about the ladies in a post on his page.

Mufasa, who has been making headlines and topping Twitter trends, decided to ignore Big Zulu's provocation and shower women with praise.

Heading to his Twitter page, the Amademoni hitmaker shared his thoughts on which country has the most beautiful ladies in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News