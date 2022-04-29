Eva Modika has taken to social media to open up about her Brazilian butt lift and liposuction surgery at an overseas clinic in Istanbul, Turkey

The Diamond and Dolls reality TV star shared that the whole procedure cosh her R65 000 and is still recovering at a hospital bed after going under the knife

The stunner shared that a friend from Tanzania referred her to the overseas clinic and doctor as this is the second time she's trying to get the perfect shape booty via the same procedure

Eva Modika has opened up about her Brazilian butt lift and liposuction. The stunner took to social media to share her before and after snaps.

Eva Modika opened up about her R65k plastic surgery. Image: @evamodika

Source: Instagram

The Diamond and Dolls reality TV star shared that she now feels more confident in her body after her R65 000 plastic surgery. She's currently in hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, where she's recovering.

The content creator took to Instagram on Friday, 29 April and said a friend from Tanzania recommended the Turkey doctor and the clinic to her. Eva Modika did not waste anytime and travelled to the country on Monday, 25 April.

TshisaLIVE reports that this is the stunner's second attempt at getting the perfect booty she wants through the same procedure.

Social media users took to the stunner's comment section to wish her a speedy recovery and told her that they can't wait to see her after she has recovered.

lesexynubian wrote:

The transparency."

zaza___dior said:

"The content we're about to get. I’m ready."

n_watala commented:

"I love this and you will look like fire after recovery. Speedy recovery to you babe."

khu_mashmash wrote:

"Speedy recovery Mmapula. That really looks beautiful, Doll."

lesh__beauty added:

"One thing about The North Queen, she will get a proper one and will be transparent unlike those box shaped ones that hide information from us."

