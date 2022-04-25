Tessa Twala has taken to social media to open up about her Brazilian butt lift and 4D liposculpture to her stomach and "love handles"

The stunning actress posted her before and after pictures and explained to her Instagram followers how the whole procedure works

According to reports, the star received physio therapy aftercare, lymph drainage and basic rehabilitation after the procedure

Tessa Twala has opened up about her Brazilian butt lift. The actress took to social media to reveal her new body after undergoing surgery.

Tessa Twala has showed off her new body. Image: @tessa_twala

Source: Instagram

The star also shared that she also did a 4D liposculpture on her stomach and "love handles". She explained to her followers how the procedure works.

TshisaLIVE reports that the stunner received physio therapy aftercare, lymph drainage, massage, a scar tissue massage, advice and basic rehabilitation, among other things, after the surgical operation.

Taking to Instagram, Tessa shared her before and after snaps. Explaining how the process works, the stunner added:

"In simple terms, this procedure is used to extract additional fat from your body, he then inserted the fat into my booty, giving me what is called a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift)."

Mzansi celebs and social media users took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her body following the procedure.

dudutsobane wrote:

"So inspiring, hot body babe."

shonisani_m said:

"Wow, you look so snatched."

masakekana commented:

"I’m so proud of you for sharing this healthy journey as a viable option for those interested and being so open and honest (true to your character). You look amazing."

claireturya said:

"Amazing! You look great."

kgomotso_ndungane wrote:

"Oh wow babe. This is goals! I want to do it too."

mimimavimbela commented:

"OMG! I love this for you."

