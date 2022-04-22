Khanyi Mbau left her fans and followers gasping for air after she posted some hot pictures on her Instagram page

The Young, Famous and African star left very little to the imagination in a black bathing suit that grabbed Mzansi's attention

Social media users flooded the comments section of her post with praise for the talented actress and reality TV star

The Wife actress Khanyi Mbau heated the social media streets with her hot snaps. The reality television star had peeps asking for more after she gave them a glimpse of her hot summer body.

Khanyi Mbau set social media on fire with her smoking hot pictures. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Mbau took to her Instagram page to share two snaps that caught everyone's attention. In the photos, The Redroom actress rocked a skimpy black bathing suit that only covered the essential body parts. She completed the look with a bob blonde wig and sunglasses. She wrote:

"Did someone say summer?"

Peeps and fellow celebrities flocked to the comments section of the Young, Famous and African star's post with fire emojis and praises for her.

@siyabonga_shibe commented:

"Not just beauty, the confidence and talent of this woman is amazing. One of the few people who still rock the industry. Proud of you. Enjoy your summertime."

@dr_sinawo.m also said:

"May i please get a plug for the bikini."

@terralovelee wrote:

"One of the most intelligent and interesting women of our time!"

@misskay_nkuna added:

"The only person that makes sense to me ."

@just_being_hemi said:

" if only u could box up all ur old clothes and send it to me."

@krishna_jurbandhan noted:

"beautiful with each picture."

