DJ Lamiez Holworthy has sparked Mzansi's curiosity after opening up about her rare eye disease, known as Keratoconus

While the starlet has suffered many adversities due to her poor vision, she's always stayed motivated and can finally afford corrective eye surgery

The presenter took to her Instagram to share her healing journey and had Mzansi feeling inspired

DJ Lamiez Holworthy has headed online to open up about her super rare eye condition, known as Keratoconus. Taking to her Instagram account, the media personality says she was born with the disease which has always made it very difficult for her to do simple tasks and it's even gotten in the way of her job.

However, she's celebrating being rid of the condition after receiving the first treatment in a long process toward finally correcting her vision.

The starlet had peeps feeling super sympathetic after sharing her healing journey. Many followers felt empowered by the musician who seems to have achieved so much despite her condition.

They're convinced that if Lamiez can overcome her adversities, so can they.

Check out some of the encouraging comments on her post:

missy_pamy said:

"I did the exact same procedure last year! Best thing ever!"

siphiwo_kuhle said:

"I have been on glasses for 10years+. I am short-sighted and l have been sceptical about laser but l am encouraged now."

xola_xoxo said:

"I have the exact same condition. I can't afford this so suffering right now with hard contact lenses. I'm happy to hear that there is hope for me, that one day I won't ever need contacts."

